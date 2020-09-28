Injured Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo, has been snapped back in the gym as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Nigerian is amongst the most talented player at the club and despite a run of good form from the side, his absence will surely have been felt by teammates.

Posting on his Instagram, Aribo pictured himself at work in the gym.

The former Charlton midfielder started the season very strongly but has been missing ever since Rangers defeated St. Johnstone 3-0 in mid-August.

On September 11, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard claimed the gangly midfielder faced four to six weeks out of action, which means he could return halfway through the international break.

Aribo, 24, was left out of the Nigeria squad for their upcoming internationals, but the photos will give Gers fans hope the technician will be fit for the Old Firm on October 17.

Having the player back in the gym is a very good sign of the progress being made in his recovery and the Ibrox support will be hoping the talented player is back on the pitch before long.