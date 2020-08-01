Nigerian international, Joe Aribo, has been adjudged winner of Scottish League Young Player and the Goal of the season.

The midfielder confirmed this via his Twitter handle, @J_Aribo19.

Aribo tweeted: “Young player of the season, Goal of the season First place medal.

“Thanks to God.”

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed the “stunning” performances of the Nigerian during their pre-season matches.

The midfielder found the back of the net in their victories over Motherwell and Coventry City and delivered impressive displays against Lyon and Nice.

“During pre-season, we have been very considerate. Joe Aribo has been stunning,” Gerrard said in a pre-match conference.

“Defensively we have looked solid and looked threatening going forward. Brandon Barker was looking great and a real threat during these matches also.”

Aribo has been a key member of the Gers team since teaming up with the side last summer after turning down a contract extension with Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions during his debut season with the side.

The 2019-20 Premiership campaign was abruptly ended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus across the world with Rangers finishing as runner-up behind champions Celtic.

The midfielder has four caps for the Super Eagles since he made his debut for the West Africans against Ukraine in a friendly in September 2019.

Aribo will be expected to play a key role for Nigeria during their Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.