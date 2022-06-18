Joe Aribo reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ season amid EPL link

Joe Aribo has insisted that he’s blocking out any speculation surrounding his future.

The Rangers and Nigerian star has been heavily linked with a move to the English Premier League this summer.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are said to be among the clubs interested in the Nigeria international.

But Aribo remains fully focussed on playing football for Rangers.

The 25-year-old also took time to reflect back on a mammoth campaign, having just played 70 matches for both club and country.

He told BBC Sport Africa: “With all that stuff I don’t really read into it and I just focus on my football, because you can’t have distractions as it won’t allow you to play the best and be the best that you want to be.

“Which is obviously what I want to be every time I play. I just want to be focused and ready to go.

“Playing in different positions has helped me realise what I’m capable of doing and also given me an opportunity to keep growing.

“As a young footballer craving a chance to play, you’d grab the chance to even play in goal.

“But here I am being asked to play for my club in different roles on the pitch, I was happy to do it.

“I must say I am no longer the player I was after going through that phase (of self-doubt).

“I am grateful to the manager for the trust, my team-mates for believing in me and supporting me.

“As you know football is like a rollercoaster, it has its ups and downs, but I’ve enjoyed it all.

“It’s been a long season and I played a lot of games but as a whole I’m happy to get silverware.

“A bit disappointed about the league and Europa League defeat, but to win a trophy is a good thing.

“Before I came to Scotland I didn’t realise how big and special the club is or imagine having the most passionate fans around us.

“They’re the best fans.

“I am happy to be writing a good story with the club and we go again next season with the hope of winning silverware.”