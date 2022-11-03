Joe Aribo: Rangers taught me winning mentality

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo believes that he learned a lot from his time at Rangers.

The Nigeria international joined the Scottish giants from Charlton Athletic in 2019 for a modest fee of £300,000.

He went on to play a key role in their run to the Europa League final last term, along with their 2020-2021 Scottish Premiership title win.

Speaking to the Saints website, Aribo said: “For me, I want to win every single game I play in. When I was up there in Scotland, it was a given. You had to win.

“If you don’t win, it’s like the end of the world, literally.

“You don’t want to do anything. You don’t want to go out, so that’s stuck with me. I am harsh on myself and performances.

“If I play well, then it’s putting the team in a good position to win a game. It’s so important to play well, help the team and affect the game.”

On giving up European football to join Southampton, Aribo said: “It’s one that I’m not surprised about. I know the Prem wasn’t going to be an easy task.

“Playing against teams, you could see the shift in quality in every single team. Every team has got quality.

“Some results haven’t been the best but we are still growing, we are still learning and I think as a team we are going to come through.

“It’s a dream for me to, of course, play Champions League, but I am also living my dream playing in the Premier League, so it’s either or.

“I couldn’t have both at the time, so I think for me it’s a very good decision.”





