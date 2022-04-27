Joe Aribo: Rangers can stop RB Leipzig

Joe Aribo has insisted that Rangers are confident of another Bundesliga scalp as he roared: ‘We can do this!’

The Scottish champions can reach the Europa League final if they manage to overcome semi-final rivals RB Leipzig.

Gio van Bronckhorst’s side have already defeated Borussia Dortmund and Aribo is eyeing another victory over German opposition.

He said: “The boys were buzzing when we played Dortmund because it’s such a big club.

“When we won that, it was like: ‘OK, we can keep going here; the favourites have been knocked out, so we can keep pushing.’

“And that’s what we’ve done. We can win playing against anyone.

“If we stick to our task then we can get the win. Dortmund and Leipzig being in the same league, it shows that we can do this.”

Meanwhile Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo admitted he’s looking forward to experiencing the Ibrox cauldron during next week’s decisive second leg.

The Spain international told Uefa: “Rangers are a very good club with top players, but I think it’s their team ethic that stands out – how they work, the support of their fans.

“In Glasgow, football is very important, a long-standing tradition; it won’t be easy. It’s going to be great for the neutrals. It’s going to be a tie deserving of a Europa League semi-final.”