Joe Aribo makes Rangers goal vow 

Joe Aribo is determined to maintain his Rangers scoring streak after inspiring the champions to victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side maintained their title charge as Aribo added to Alfredo Morelos’ opener to earn a deserved three points.

Aribo has been in sparkling form in recent weeks and again produced a moment of magic as he collected a long ball from Connor Goldson and finished emphatically to leave Craig Gordon helpless.

And the Nigerian is confident he can continue to contribute in the final third after another excellent showing on a day where there were plenty of positives for Rangers.

Aribo said: “I got a bit of stick from Connor because I didn’t score the last one so I was happy to score this one.

“I want to score in every game that I can. I am just happy to be getting these numbers and keep improving and keep getting better.

“I just want to keep focussing on every single game and keep scoring. If I keep getting higher and higher numbers, that is my aim.”

Rangers spurned a series of chances to kill the game off as Hearts repeatedly threatened and came close on a number of occasions during a thrilling Premiership clash.

Van Bronckhorst’s side were able to see it out as they extended their unbeaten run to six matches since the Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard as boss.

And Aribo knows the importance of that game management as the champions aim to build on their momentum through a crucial festive fixture schedule.

Aribo said: “It is massive. We knew that we needed to stay solid and grind, push together and keep working hard. We were able to stop them from scoring.

“We know that every single day the boss wants us to improve and get better. We have to take on board what he is giving us and keep working hard and that is what we are doing.”