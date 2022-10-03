Joe Aribo: I’m not at my best yet at Southampton

Joe Aribo has admitted that he has not been at his best so far this season since his summer more to Southampton from Rangers.



The Nigerian international netted his second goal in the Premier League as he put Saints in front against Everton on Saturday at St Mary’s, only for Conor Coady to equalise just three minutes later before Dwight McNeil completed the turnaround as the Toffees headed back to Merseyside with all three points.



It was a frustrating result for Aribo and his team-mates, having taken the lead in the game in the fourth minute of the second half, with the former Rangers midfielder bemoaning a crazy few minutes after his goal as Saints conceded twice, which was described as “unforgivable” by ex-Southampton captain Claus Lundekvam.



For Aribo, it was his fifth start in the Premier League for Southampton following his summer move, with the 26-year-old adding his second goal of the campaign after netting in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United at St Mary’s back in August. And the former Charlton Athletic man admits that there is more to come from him, as he offered his assessment of his time at Southampton so far.



“I’d say on a personal note, I want to be more involved in the play in and around the final third, but I’m still learning and trying to improve. I want to be the best that I can be,” he told the club website after his goal against Everton.



“On a personal note, I wouldn’t say I have been at my best. To score [against Everton] was a good feeling, but at the end of the day, not getting a result has made it frustrating.”



Aribo and his Southampton team-mates will now turn their attention towards facing champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Saints having seven more Premier League fixtures to play between now and the break for the World Cup in Qatar next month.



And Aribo has called for Southampton to re-focus as they look to try and get back on track after three straight defeats in the league against Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton in recent weeks.



He said: “We just need to recover because the games are coming thick and fast, and we need to be ready. The squad is big, so everyone needs to be focused. We need to work together, be strong, be a unit and be ready to go.”