Nigerian sensation, Joe Aribo, grabbed a brace as Rangers hammered hapless Hamilton 8-0 at Ibrox.

Aribo, Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier all scored doubles, while Brandon Barker was also on the scoresheet as Gers maintained their nine-point lead at the top.

Steven Gerrard freshened up his team yet again after Thursday’s 3-3 draw with Benfica in Lisbon as Jon McLaughlin, Leon Balogun, Arfield, Jermain Defoe and Roofe came in.

With eight goals, the only surprise was that Defoe was not among the scorers although the 38-year-old came close late on his as he thumped a close-range effort off the base of the post.

