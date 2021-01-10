Nigeria’s duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were pivotal to Rangers 2-1 away win over 10-man Aberdeen on Sunday.

Both players starred for the 90 minutes as Rangers went 22 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

The Steven Gerrard’s team claimed another huge result in their quest for title number 55, thanks to Morelos’ efforts during the 2-1 win at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen remain third but will be disappointed they could not heap more pressure on during the final stages after seeing Matty Kennedy pull one back with 23 minutes remaining.