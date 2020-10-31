Contrary to earlier reports that TVC management had laid off 250 of its members of staff as a result of the attack on the facility by hoodlums who took over the peaceful #endSARS protest in Lagos last week, the Chief Executive Officer of the media house, Andrew Hanlon says that jobs of all its workers are secure.

Hanlon disclosed this in a statement.

According to Hanlon, all workers remain with the organisation and have merely now been relocated to a temporal office.

The statement read, “Lagos October 30th, 2020: The CEO of TVC Communications; owners of TVC News, Max FM (Lagos and Abuja) and Adaba FM, Andrew Hanlon has stated today that the jobs of all its 550 employees are safe and secure.

“Mr. Andrew Hanlon made the announcement on foot of ‘misleading reports’ which suggested that 250 jobs were lost following the arson attack on its studio in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos last week.

“He said the reference to 250 jobs related to those of our employees who had been physically displaced due to the fire at our premises, this does not mean those same employees have subsequently lost their jobs due to the fire.

“All our staff remain with us, and have merely now been relocated to temporary offices while we build a bigger and better television studio complex.”