Jobless man in court for allegedly cutting neighbour’s two-year-old daughter with cutlass

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded a 31-year-old man, Stephen Alabi, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly cutting his neighbour’s two-year-old daughter with a cutlass.

The Magistrate, H. B. Mogaji, refused to listen to the suspect’s plea when the case came up for hearing on Wednesday.

Mogaji ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until March 31 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The suspect, an unemployed man who resides at 2, Egbatedo Street, Moshalashi Bus Stop, Orile Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for attempted murder and belonging to an unlawful society.

The suspect is also being tried for grievous harm and causing breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on January 27 at Orile Alagbado, Lagos.

Okwori said a fight ensued between the suspect and the complainant, Idowu Olayinka, over cleaning of the surrounding.

She said that the suspect, who had always bragged of being unlawful and could kill, brought out a cutlass in the process.

The prosecutor also said that the suspect cut the complainant‘s two-year-old daughter with a cutlass on her forehead.

The prosecutor said that the girl was still in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 41, 168, 230 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.