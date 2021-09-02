Jobless man docked for allegedly stabbing man

A 25-year-old unemployed man, Ahmed Adedeji, who allegedly stabbed a man and damaged two machines worth N7 million on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Adedeji,who resides in Agege, Lagos State with conspiracy, breach of peace, assault and wilful damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offence on Aug. 7 on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Dopemu, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when he terrorised residents of the area.

Ogunleye said that the defendant inflicted injuries on Bright Chukwu and wilfully destroyed two industrial machines belonging to Lawrence Agwabuma.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168, 173, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 20.