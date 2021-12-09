Jobless man bags 12 months imprisonment for peddling heroine

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, sentenced a 45-year-old unemployed man, Azeez Tajudeen, to 12 months imprisonment for peddling nine grams of heroine

The NDLEA took Tajudeen to court on a one-count charge of drug trafficking,

He pleaded guilty to the charge when he was first arraigned on Dec. 3.

On the first day of arraignment, the court adjourned the case for a review of facts and sentencing.

When the court resumed sitting on Thursday, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, tendered exhibits before it to establish the case of the prosecution.

Some of the exhibits were result of test analysis, packing of substance form, request for scientific aid form, drug analysis report, the statement made by the convict and the heroine.

Aernan urged the court to proceed and sentence the convict based on his plea and on the evidence adduced by the prosecution.

According to the charge, the convict committed the offence on Oct. 23 when he was arrested on a tip-off, at Ipodo, in Ikeja.

According to the prosecutor, trafficking in hard drugs offends the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation.

Tajudeen’s prison term begins from the day of his arrest, the court ruled.