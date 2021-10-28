Job seeker jailed 6 months for stealing iron rod

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced a job seeker, Aklo Joseph to six months imprisonment for stealing a 12mm iron rod worth N4,300 .

The presiding Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Joseph after he pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and criminal trespass and pleaded for leniency.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option of N 20,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the ‘B’ Division Police station Jos, on October 3, by Stephen Onumajulu.

Gowkat said during police investigation, the iron rod was recovered from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 271 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.