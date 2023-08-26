Job racketeering: Reps re-summon absentee MDAs, threaten to invoke legislative powers

The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and mismanagement of IPPIS by the agencies of the Federal Government has re-summoned MDAs that refused to appear before it.

The committee also threatened to invoke its legislative power to ensure compliance by the various MDAs.

Yusuf Gagdi, the Chairman of the committee, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, that disregard for invitations amounted to contempt of legislature and warned of dire consequences.

He expressed dismay over the deliberate refusal of several MDAs to appear before the panel, in spite of repeated invitation letters and publications in national dailies.

Gagdi described such action as a deliberate attempt by the affected MDAs to frustrate the noble assignment of the panel, insisting it would not be allowed.

He said a hearing notice had been sent through major national dailies and the various MDAs offices to cause appearance.

According to him, the committee requests that the MDAs avail it with relevant information relating to recruitments in their agencies.

He said to the committee’s utmost dismay, its request was disregarded, adding that such MDAs action was considered as contempt of the legislature.

He noted that the affected ministries whose details had already been published in the national dailies, were to appear before the committee within the stipulated scheduled dates.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected MDAs, according to the publications, are to appear before the committee between Aug. 24, and 31.