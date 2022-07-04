Joaquin signs new Real Betis deal

Joaquin has signed a new contract with Real Betis.

The Betis captain has penned a new 12 month deal with the Copa del Rey winners.

The midfielder’s first senior season was in 2000/01 with Betis.

Joaquin will turn 41 later this month and has made 939 appearances over his career: 498 at Betis, 218 at Valencia, 71 at Fiorentina, 70 at Málaga, 51 with the senior Spanish team, 27 with the Betis Deportivo and 4 with the U21s, in which he has scored 118 goals, received 84 yellow cards and was sent off 5 times.