JNI Meeting: Acting NAHCON Chairman, Arabi, laments on Dollar effects on Hajj computation 

The Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has expressed concern on the global economic challenge and role of the Dollar as a determinant of Hajj computation.

Arabi, expressed the concern at the 2023 Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Central Council meeting.

The Chairman, who discussed new policies introduced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in relation to the deadline of visa issuance,

appealed for the support of the meeting participants, in enhancing public enlightenment on the challenges faced by the Commission, as well as the need to act fast.

Arabi, however, expressed hope that with necessary support, the final 2024 Hajj fare would not exceed N4,500,000.

A statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, said the central discussion at the meeting was on security and infrastructural decays in Northern Nigeria, with an emphasis on collaboration between religious, political, and traditional leaders to forge ahead.

Usara indicated that eminent personalities such as the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and President General, JNI graced and chaired the occasion, which was held on Monday at the Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Hall, Minna, Niger State.

The gathering featured Professor Khalifah Dikwa of the University of Maiduguri, as the Guest Speaker. His insightful discourse added intellectual depth to the discussions at the meeting.

Other participants at the event included: Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Niger State Governor represented by his Deputy; top Islamic Leaders, including: Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, representatives of Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, and other prominent religious leaders nationwide.

There were also traditional rulers, business, and political leaders in attendance at the meeting.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) is a foremost Islamic body in Nigeria, working towards the promotion of Islamic values and fostering national development.