JNI condemns Plateau killings, calls for arrest of perpetrators

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has condemned the recent killings in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau.

JNI is an umbrella group for the Nigerian Muslim community.

This is contained in a statement by its Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the organisation under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, expressed shock and displeasure over the inhuman attack on citizens in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos communities.

“It is indeed reprehensible and utterly heartless, to say the least”.

Aliyu said that after careful introspection, the JNI observed with dismay, “the most recent attacks on the Plateau were well-orchestrated with perhaps ulterior motives to set the state on political and religious turmoil.

“May God forbid. Amin.

“JNI unequivocally condemns with utmost sorrow and concern the dastardly acts of repeated killings on the Plateau and calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and get them punished accordingly.

“It is pertinent to place on record that such acts of killings call for concerted efforts in ending them once and for all, as the recent past killings of over one hundred Tudun-Biri worshippers in Kaduna State, and several others are becoming the new normal particularly in the north and in Nigeria in general,” he said.

The JNI scribe urged government to act decisively and end violence, adding that the trend portrays Nigeria and Nigerians wrongly to the comity of nations.

“JNI reiterates that criminals must not be emboldened in whatever disguise, otherwise, the Nigerian state will become a failed state, if acts of criminalities are not adequately penalised.

“Plateau state should not be allowed to return back to the dark days of unfortunate bloodbath, as human lives seem not to matter to the disgruntled elements.

“Why must the people allow themselves to be used by miscreants and senseless humans at all cost. Plateau people should tell the world that they prefer peaceful coexistence than anarchy.

Also Read:

“Enough of the bloodletting please,” he said.

He urged all the good conscience to propagate peace, tranquillity, humility and humbleness, stressing that no one has the right to live, over and above the other citizens in Nigeria.

“Moreover, we cannot be humans without humanity. Life is sacrosanct and must be seen to be so in Nigeria, and for sustainable peace to reign, there must be retributive justice for all, regardless of whatever considerations.

“May God the exceedingly merciful restore peace, security and tranquillity on the Plateau and Nigeria in general,” Aliyu said.