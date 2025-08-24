JNI condemns brutal attack on Katsina Mosque

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Ungwan Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina, that resulted in the deaths of many worshippers.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, made the condemnation in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

“The JNI under the leadership of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, is in utter disbelief that worshippers would be attacked in the early hours of Tuesday during the morning prayer in a mosque in Mantau community of Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

“The JNI condemns the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as senseless and barbaric,” Aliyu said.

He called on the government to take decisive action to address the security challenges facing the country.

Aliyu said JNI expressed concern that in spite of several calls for an end to the violence, the attacks had continued unabated.

Also Read:

The secretary general cited Quranic verses and the Nigerian Constitution, emphasising the sanctity of human life and the government’s responsibility, to protect its citizens.

He also called for cooperation and synergy among stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Aliyu said JNI demanded that government took proactive measures to address the security challenges facing the country.

He called on the citizens to provide relevant intelligence to security agencies that would assist in nipping the security challenges in the bud.

“The JNI prayed for the forgiveness of the victims and for their families to be consoled.

“The organisation prays for the authorities to be assisted and directed in their efforts to protect lives and properties.

” JNI also pray for the destruction of the enemies of the Nigerian state and for their plans to be foiled,”Aliyu said.

Post Views: 9