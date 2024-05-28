Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against APC, Aiyedatiwa, INEC

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn the suit filed challenging the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo state.

Co-defendants in the suit seeking nullification of the party’s governorship primary conducted in the state on April 20 are APC and Independent National Electoral Commission.

It would be recalled that the senator had after the conduct of the party’s governorship primary held on April 20, alleged irregularities and no election in the 18 local government areas of the state.

At a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Ibrahim attributed withdrawal of the suit to a series of interventions made by President Bola Tinubu on phone and physical meeting held with him at the Villa.

He said that the litigation was not about him, but for the sole purpose of ensuring internal party democracy, which he said was lacking in the APC governorship primary election.

Ibrahim said: ”The suit is now withdrawn due to the intervention of President Tinubu.

“The President called me, had a meeting with me, and assured me that he will, as the leader of the party, improve on internal democracy within our party.

“And that I will need to withdraw the case to enable him to chart a way forward.

“The governor earlier visited my Asokoro residence for several hours after an unsuccessful visit to my hotel room in Akure.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue I am fighting for is not personal.

“It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute.”

He thanked Tinubu for his words of wisdom and encouragement during their meeting and for emphasising his commitment to internal democracy over and over again.

“The withdrawal of this legendary suit coincides with the first anniversary of the President’s incredible performance in office, and this is my gift of the “cake” of the first anniversary,” Ibrahim said.