The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has described veteran Nollywood actor, Jimoh Aliu, as one of the greatest heroes of Yoruba culture and traditions, saying his death was a blow to the Nigerian theatre and film industry.

Oba Ogunwusi disclosed this in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, which was obtained by newsmen on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

He described the late actor, producer and entertainer as a unique promoter of the prestigious Yoruba culture, which he projected through several of his works during his lifetime.

“Like the late Hubert Ogunde among other Yoruba cultural heroes, the whole world, particularly the descendants of Oduduwa will never forget ‘Arelu’; one of Pa Aliu’s epic movies, through which this great man taught countless moral lessons.

“Aside from being a movie maker, Jimoh Aliu during his lifetime was very close to the ancient throne of Oduduwa through which he played several active roles, particularly by adding glamour and indeed colour to our festivals and other social activities.

“His return to his creator at 85 is a unique reminder that death remains a unique feature of all men and no matter how good or badly spent a life is, it must end,” the monarch said.

Oba Ogunwusi prayed that God would grant the Nigerian theatre industry, Ekiti State, Oodua race and all family members of the deceased icon of cultural development the fortitude to bear the loss of Jimoh Aliu.

Jimoh Aliu, also known as Aworo, was a Nigerian dramatist, sculptor, film writer, playwright and director.

Notable among the films of Aliu are Fopomoyo, Yanpan yanrin, Ajalu, Arelu, Igbo Eleje, Irinkirindo, and Rukerudo.

He died on September 17 at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti after a brief illness.