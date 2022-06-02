Jim Iyke speaks on reported conversion to Islam

Actor Jim Iyke has reacted to claim of converting to Islam.

The actor who shared a video to debunk the claim, alleged that someone took photos from a movie he featured in to “spread the lie”.

Jim also noted that though he respects all faiths, some lines should never be crossed.

He reiterated that he’s committed to his religion, adding that the conversion never happened and will never happen.

“Hello everyone, I felt it is just necessary to address a certain rumour that has been making the rounds lately.

“Usually, I don’t pay attention to these rumours but certain lines must not be crossed

“I made a movie in Ghana about a religious fanatic. Someone took the pictures from that movie and they ended up in the hands of a rather unscrupulous blogger.

“While I have no issues with any religion, I have no intention, not now or ever to convert my faith.

“I don’t understand why anyone would want to peddle these rumours but they are certain lines you should not cross.

“So whoever is peddling these rumours should get it together.

We are too busy for this BS.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the actor’s movie will be generating mixed reactions before its release.

Recall that in 2021, The Eagle Online reported that the actor was spotted in a video beating his colleague, actor Uche Maduagwe for insulting him on social media.

However, a few months later during an interview, the actor revealed that the fight he had with Maduagwu was orchestrated to promote his new movie.