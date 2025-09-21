Jigida Queen alleges unlawful eviction from family house

A veteran entertainer and cultural icon, Uche Ibeto, popularly known as Jigida Queen, has cried out over what she described as unlawful eviction from her mother’s house in Surulere, Lagos.

The musician, whose album: “Jigida Queen,” stands out in her career, raised the alarm on Saturday in Surulere during a press briefing.

The 72-year-old, who once represented Nigeria on international stages through music and culture, said that she had been homeless since August 15, 2025 following the forceful eviction.

According to her, the property belonged to her mother, Esther Uche Ibeto, who died in 2013.

Ibeto said that she and her two sisters: Laura Okoh and Ifeoma Ilodibe, survived their mother.

She said that trouble began when her eldest sister, Okoh, obtained letters of administration alongside her immediate elder sister, Ilodibe, to manage their mother’s estate, excluding the Surulere house.

The Jigida Queen alleged that her sisters secretly pursued a case that resulted in a Lagos State High Court judgment on July 10, 2025.

She said she was neither joined in the case nor served any legal notice.

According to her, on August 15, 2025, some policemen, court sheriffs, and thugs stormed her residence at 6am.

She said the team was led by a lawyer, who claimed to represent a person who had bought the house, Cecil Ezem Osakwe.

Ibeto said: “They threw me out while I was still in my nightwear.

“Properties worth over N500 million, including my works and equipment, were stolen or destroyed during the eviction.”

She alleged that the title documents presented in court to obtain the eviction notice were fraudulent and unrelated to the property.

“I still have the original title documents given to me by my mother,” she said.

Also Read

Ibeto accused Okoh and her son, Maxwell, of colluding with land grabbers.

She said: “In spite of a police directive on September 10 for everyone to stay away from the house, thugs loyal to Osakwe still resumed construction work on September 18.”

She said that she had petitioned the Lagos State Government, Inspector-General of Police, Attorney-General of the Federation, and Nigerian Bar Association seeking an urgent intervention.

She added: “This is not just a family quarrel.

“It is a crime against humanity and the state.

“At over 70, I deserve peace in my mother’s home.”

The Jigida Queen vowed to continue her fight until justice would be served.

When contacted, Okoh said she would respond to the allegations as soon as possible.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']