Jigawa: Suspected serial motorcycle snatcher in police net

A 50-year old man (name withheld), suspected to be a syndicate member of motorcycle snatchers in Auyo Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa has been arrested by the police.



DSP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.



“On Friday, upon distress call from a reliable source, police and local vigilante in Shamarwa village in Auyo LGA examined three suspected armed robbers and succeeded in arresting a 50-year old man of Musari village in Guri LGA, resident at new motor park Hadejia in Hadejia town.



“The suspect was arrested in possession of one Hagoue motorcycle and water pumping machine and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the items,” he alleged.



Shiisu said that the community identified the suspect as a member of syndicate of motorcycle snatchers operating along their local routes.



He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ekot, had directed for the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.