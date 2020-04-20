The Jigawa State Government on Monday confirmed the index case of Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Muhammad Badaru who made the disclosure at a news conference in Dutse, said the index case was recorded in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Badaru said the patient had been transported to an isolation centre in Dutsel, adding that contact tracing with regard to the patient was already ongoing.

He explained that all contacts traced would be isolated pending the outcome of test results to be carried out.

He said: “On April 19, Jigawa State reached a grim milestone in its fight against COVID-19 disease as one the samples taken from Kazaure LGA returned positive.

“The patient was transported to our isolation centre in Dutse and contact tracing is currently ongoing.

“All the contacts will be isolated pending the outcome of test results to be carried out.

“Therefore, I urged all residents of the state to remain calm as we work collectively to overcome this pandemic.”

Badaru said Kazaure LGA would be locked down for seven days to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

He said: “In order to curb the spread of the infection in the state, Kazaure LGA will be locked down for a period of seven days from 12 midnight of April 20, 2020.

“Security agencies will work with Civil Society Organisations, vigilance groups and the Hisbah to enforce the lockdown.

“So all are directed to stay at home pending the time all contacts are traced, samples taken and results known for the suspected individuals.”

Badaru said the government would take additional measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

He said: “My dear residents of Jigawa, as you can see, time has come to enforce additional measures that will ensure safety of people of the state.

“The Task Force Committee is consulting and we will soon announce additional measures to curve the spread of disease in the state.

“At this juncture, I will urge all of you to intensify prayers and ensure that you keep your eyes and ears open and report all suspected case to the authorities.”

According to him, as part of palliative, the government would distribute grains, including food items donated by well meaning citizens, to residents in order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Badaru said: “As part of support to residents of Jigawa, grains will be distributed soon in order to alleviate the suffering encountered by some people.

“All food items donated by well meaning citizens within and outside the state will also be distributed.”

He also announced the donation of three trucks of rice and tomato paste to the state by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

He said: “Let me also use this opportunity to thank all that have given donation either in cash, in kind, through prayers or messages of goodwill as we pass through this difficult time in our history.”