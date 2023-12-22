Jigawa PDP chapter to NWC: You lied on ex-Gov. Lamido



The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the claim by the National Working Committee of the party that former Governor Sule Lamido is working for the All Progressives Congress.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Isa Bello, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Dutse, the state capital.

Bello said: “We have noticed with dismay the imbroglio that is unfolding in the Rivers PDP and the polity in general over the past few weeks.

“We have also followed with keen interest development that led to the intervention of President Bola Tìnubu in the name of resolving the dispute.

“It was on this note that our leader, Dr. Sule Lamido, as a founding father of the party, after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concerns by drawing its attention for immediate action.

“Rather than heed to his fatherly counsel, the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary, decided to release a disrespectful statement against our leader.

“The NWC members may wish to be reminded that some elders took a lot of risks, including going to prison, for them to occupy the position they are now enjoying.

“Inferring that Lamido is working for APC is a joke taken too far and we in Jigawa have been brought up fighting for the cause of the common man and justice.

“Struggle for this cause is in our political DNA.We shall stop at nothing in defence of our leader.

“The primary function or duty of the NWC is to serve, protect and promote the fortunes of our great party, not to offer means of livelihood.”

Bello urged the NWC to take Lamido’s advice seriously toward strengthening the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lamido had on Wednesday called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to ignore the peace accord facilitated by Tinubu with his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and throw the documents into the trash can.

He said: “What Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.

“The document Fabura signed was under an environment not friendly to real conflict resolution and it was presided by the force of fear, intimidation and blackmail.”