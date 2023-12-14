Jigawa identifies 240 ghost workers among temporary teachers

The Jigawa Government said on Thursday that no fewer than 240 ghost workers were uncovered among the 4,500 temporary teachers working under its J-Teach programme.

Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, confirmed this in a statement in Dutse.

Musa stated that the ghost workers were identified in a staff validation report conducted in May.

“The State Executive Council (EXCO) has deliberated on a Memorandum presented by the Secretary to the State Government on Jigawa State Staff Validation Committee (J-Teach Beneficiaries Verification Report) submitted to the former Gov. Mohammed Badaru on May 9.

“Sequel to the presentation, the council has deliberated on some key issues from the findings, which include the identified 240 ghost workers among the beneficiaries,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Man allegedly defrauds another on pretext of doing spiritual work

Fubara signs 2024 appropriation bill into law

Yuletide: We’ll provide watertight security in Lagos – New CP

According to him, 255 persons have fake certificates, 72 with no certificates at all.

He also stated that there were discrepancies between the list of beneficiaries from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Local Education Authorities.

“Duplication of names of beneficiaries and inappropriate replacement of competent candidates with incompetent candidates.

“Some beneficiaries were found to be completely living outside the shores of the state and some beneficiaries hired others to stay on their behalf,” Musa stated.

He added that improper supervision of the beneficiaries constituted some problems for the scheme’s examination conducted before the employment was declared null and void due to the issues highlighted.

The statement added that the EXCO at the end of its deliberation, with Gov Umar Namadi presiding, “unanimously agreed to adopt the report earlier approved for implementation by the previous administration”.

It added that the EXCO further resolved to set up a committee to study the findings with a view to recommending a way forward on the present administration’s decision to absorb 3000 of the 4,500 J-Teach into permanent and pensionable appointments.

It stated that the EXCO directed the immediate suspension of the salary of all J-Teach beneficiaries until the committee’s report is submitted within four weeks from December 13.

“Equally, the council has agreed that all genuine J-Teach beneficiaries duly verified will be paid in arrears,” the statement added.