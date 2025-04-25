Jigawa governor assures corps members of secured, enabling environment

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has on Friday assured corps members deployed to the state that his administration would create a safe and enabling environment for them to maximise their potential.

This is as the National Youth Service Corps sworn in 1,900 corps members of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream I deployed to Jigawa State for their national service.

Addressing the corps members during the swearing-in held on Friday at the Gen. Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Fanisau, Dutse metropolis, Jigawa state capital, Governor Namadi, who declared the orientation course open, urged the corps members to feel at home and enjoy the hospitality of the state’s citizens.

The governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Chamo, said, “You will find our state to be a place where you can grow and develop.”

“We will provide the necessary support to enhance the capacity of the NYSC to deliver on its core mandate,” he added.

Governor Namadi also pleaded with the corps members not to relocate back to other states, assuring them of every needed living and working condition, as well as security during their service stay in Jigawa.

He promised to upgrade the orientation camp and provide a new generator set.

In addition, the governor announced plans to soon launch the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of a 5,000-seater capacity hall in the camp.

“No positive contribution considered can be considered too small or insignificant in confronting the great challenges presently before us as a people.” he told the corps members.

However, the governor urged the corps members to make meaningful contributions towards the development of education, healthcare, agriculture, and other socioeconomic areas in the state.

Speaking earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Jidda Dawut, told the corps members that the scheme has four cardinal programmes designed to engage them towards self-reliance and capacity building for future leadership responsibilities.

“The total number of corps members sworn in was 1,900, with 1,160 currently present at the camp,” Dawut added.

He warned them to desist from drug abuse and any immoral acts that could tarnish their image, the scheme, and the state.

Dawut stated that over 80% of the corps members deployed to Jigawa State would be posted to schools across the state.

He urged the corps members to adhere to camp rules, respect constituted authority, and actively participate in all activities.

“Your participation and cooperation are crucial to the success of this orientation course,” he added.

The coordinator, therefore explained that the corps members would undergo a three-week orientation course, which would equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for their national service.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration among the corps members.

The NYSC Coordinator also urged the corps members to position themselves as positive and dependable agents of transformation and symbols of national integration.

