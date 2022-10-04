Jigawa Gov appoints ex-State CP as aide 

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, of Jigawa, has approved the appointment of the immediate-past Commissioner of Police CP in the state, Aliyu Tafida, as his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, office of the Secretary to the State Government, in Dutse, Tuesday.

Ibrahim said that Tafida served as Commissioner of Police in the state between August 2021 and September 2022 before his retirement.

“The appointee also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation zone 3 Yola, and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration and Finance in Taraba state,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, Tafida had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Plateau State Command, after which he was elevated to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Jigawa State Police Command in August, 2021.

Ibrahim said the new appointment was with immediate effect.