Jigawa Emirate distributes N65m alms to 9,838 indigents

The Kazaure Emirate Council in Jigawa State has distributed over N65 million Zakat (alms) to 9,838 less privileged people in the area.

The Emirate’s Spokesman, Malam Gambo Garba, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Garba said that the Zakat, which consisted of cash and grains, was distributed to deserving families in nine district Councils under the Emirate.

He added that part of the cash was given to patients on admission at Kazaure General Hospital, while grains and soaps were given to Kazaure Reformatory Home.

The Spokesperson added that the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini, reaffirmed the commitment of the Emirate Council to the propagation of Islam through wealth redistribution, to reduce poverty in the Emirate.

According to him, the Emir urged wealthy persons to always support the vulnerable and less privileged in the society to reduce poverty in the area.

Garba said the Emir called on parents in the area to ensure proper upbringing of their children by ensuring that they acquired both Islamic and western education.

Also Read:

He reported the Emir as also urging residents to pray fervently for peace and economic prosperity in the area, the state and the nation.

The Spokesperson added that the Chairman of the Zakat Collection and Distribution Committee of the council, Alhaji Bala Muhammad, commended individuals who voluntarily gave out alms in support of the needy.