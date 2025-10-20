Jigawa council immunises over 250,000 children

No fewer than 250,750 children have reportedly been immunised against Human Papiloma Virus, Polio, Measles rubella and other tropical diseases in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Immunisation Officer in the area, Muhammad Tasiu, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

Tasiu said the council area successfully immunised 99, 213 children of ages nine months to 14 years against Measles Rubella with 105 percent coverage recorded.

He said that 74,401 children of ages zero to 23 months have also being immunised with novel oral polio vaccine, with success coverage of 102 percent recorded.

“About 74, 401 children of zero to 59 months were immunised with Bivalent oral polio vaccine, with total coverage of 102 percent recorded.

“Also 2, 735 children of ages nine years were successfully immunised against Human papillomavirus that causes cervical cancer,” he explained. (NAN)