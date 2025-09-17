Jigawa approves N75bn 2025 supplementary budget

The Jigawa State Government has approved a supplementary budget of N75 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, for onward submission to the state assembly.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa, disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday in Dutse, shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the budget appropriation arose from additional revenue generated.

“The reason for the supplementary budget is to address emerging financial needs and strengthen priority sectors for sustainable development across the state.

“The approved figures are N58 billion for the State Government, and N17 billion for the 27 Local Government Councils, covering both recurrent and capital expenditure components,” he said.

The supplementary budget, he said, also seeks to enhance ongoing projects and programmes across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and other developmental projects.

He said it will also provide fiscal support for new and unforeseen expenditure requirements, align public spending with current socio-economic realities and development targets.

The commissioner said the supplementary budget proposal will be formally submitted to the Jigawa House of Assembly for legislative consideration and approval, in accordance with constitutional procedures.

Musa said that the move reflects the administration’s commitment to transparent governance, responsible fiscal management and effective service delivery to all citizens of Jigawa.

NAN reports that Governor Umar Namadi signed the state’s 2025 appropriation bill of N698.3 billion into law on January 1, being the highest in the state’s history

In his remarks, Namadi described the budget as transformative and essential for the state’s long-term development.

“This year’s budget of N698.3 billion is the highest in the history of Jigawa State. It is designed to restructure the state into a greater one,” he stated.

A substantial 76 percent of the budget has been allocated to capital projects, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and development.

Namadi highlighted that these investments will lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth and improve living standards across the state. (NAN)

