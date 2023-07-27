Jigawa appeals for slots in Nigeria Police Force

828 828

Jigawa Government has appealed for slots into the Nigeria Police Force, saying that the state had limited indigenes in the force.

Gov. Umar Namadi made the appeal when he received the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1 headquarters Kano, who paid a visit to his office on Thursday.

Namadi, represented by the state Deputy Gov., Umar Gumel, decried how the state indigenes were allegedly not given opportunities to enlist in the service during recruitments.

He said, “Since the state is peaceful, its own citizens should be given the opportunity to serve and contribute to the sustainability of security in the country.”

Namadi further stressed that the young indigenes of the state should be mainstreamed into the service, to fill up the gap.

He also pledged “endless collaboration with the Police” to sustain the sanity and security in the state.

The governor also commended the efforts of the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ekot, for being security conscious over time.

In response, the AIG, Umar-Sanda Mamman, said there was an order for equal opportunity in the force.

He explained that every state of the federation was always considered and allocated a certain number of slots, based on certain criteria.

According to him, “I will advise the state government to create awareness and ensure proper mobilisation of its youths and teach them the guidelines for recruitment.

“Most times our youths lack awareness and so miss a lot of opportunities. The recruitment process is also computer based,” Mamman said.

He urged the state government to train the youth on computer literacy and would be ready to provide support for training them on Police application guidelines when the need arose.

The AIG, however, informed the state about the current recruitment of officers at Wudil Police Academy, saying that the portal had been opened for recruitment.

Mamman further informed the governor that the Force could boast of Jigawa State indigenes who contributed immensely to the force and rose through the ranks.

Meanwhile, the DIG said he was in Jigawa on a working visit and to solicit for more support from government and people of the state, to foster more security.