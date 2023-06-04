JIFORM Summit:  Ex-Canadian Scribe leads other resource person in Toronto

A former Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner will lead arrays of Speakers at the 4th Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration summit slated for Toronto, Canada.

The hybrid summit expected to accommodate both virtual and physical participation will focus on Climate Change, Human Mobility and Sustainable Investment with participants being drawn from the media, business community, migrant, immigration and judicial workers, government workers and other professionals.

Declaring support for the summit, which is scheduled for October 2 to 4, Weiner said he looked forward to receiving participants at the event adding that “I have been a participant at some of JIFORM events in recent times and this would not be an exception”.

The JIFORM annual conference is targeted at capacity building and networking for journalists and various stakeholders on migration dynamics and issues.

A statement by the President of the JIFORM, Dr Ajibola Abayomi confirmed that invitations had also been extended to the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, Dr Princess Kabuki Asie Ocansey, United Nations Non Governmental Organization, First Fridays Toronto and Canada- Africa Chamber of Business.

Other invites are: Prof. Byron Price of the Medgars Evers College, City University, New York, USA; Ms Philomena Gnanapragasam, the Director, Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) and Ms. Phelisa Nkomo from South Africa.

JIFORM is a non-profit body comprising over 300 journalists and other volunteers across the continents covering migration matters.

Since 2019, the organization has organized a series of local and international capacity-building for journalists and other stakeholders. In 2021, it initiated the annual African Migration Summit held in Ghana in partnership with Nekotech Center of Excellence, Accra, the West African Media Migration Summit in Lome Togo and held its 3rd Global Migration Summit in Toronto, Canada in October 2022.

The body in collaboration with the City University, New York City, US between November 2 and 4, in Brooklyn hosted an intercontinental migration Summit.