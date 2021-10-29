JIFORM shifts Global Migration Summit in Canada

The Journalists International Forum For Migration has announced new dates for its 3rd Global Migration Summit slated for Canada.

The summit is being held in partnership with Abedorc Productions Inc Canada, the resident host of the conference.

A statement signed by the President, JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi, in Abuja indicated that the summit would now take place between February 25 and March 6, 2022 in Toronto.

JIFORM, a media foundation with over 300 journalists covering migration matters across continents, said: “Having weighed all options including the application submission time, we arrived at a decision that the best time to have the event earlier scheduled for December 3-11, 2021 is when the Canadian economy will be fully opened to all activities without hindrance.

“Now it is expedient for all the invited participants to file in at the embassy without further delay. After lengthy consultations, we affirm that the chosen dates are convenient to all the stakeholders.

“We must move on irrespective of the huge challenge at hand. Spreading the message of positive migration remains our major calling and we are committed to creating opportunities for journalists and migration advocates to access both local and international training.”

A total of 100 participants are expected at the summit, themed: “Exploring The Benefits Of Migration Post—COVID19 To Retool Global Economy,” which shall consider the potentials inherent in migration as a solution to the world economic order being ravaged by the pandemic.

The statement by Ajibola dded: “It will review critical challenges and discussion on migration policies and practices designed to build capacity both within the media, governments and other sectors for strategic evaluation to better manage and report on all forms and impacts of mobility.

“This is a path to meeting the new and emerging responsibilities that unfold to creating opportunities in home countries for youths and communities at risk, while also considering choices to migration, economic-social and cultural developments, and the right to freedom of movement of persons.”

The aims and objectives of the summit entail promotion of migration robust policy inputs on safe, orderly and regular migration thereby building capacity of media professionals and other stakeholders.

The conference is open to media professionals, lawmakers, judicial workers, migration advocates and institutions, captains of industries, religious and traditional leaders especially from Africa; government officials, health workers, diplomats and other professionals.

Invited agencies include International Organization for Migration; African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee; European Union office, Canada; Migration and Diaspora Studies, Carleton University, Canada; and International Migration Research Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada.

Speakers that have confirmed participation are former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration in Canada, Hon. Gerry Weiner; Professor Patrick Lumumba, a foremost pan-Africanist from Kenya; and Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters.

Other guest speakers are member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, Dr. Kabuki Asie Ocansey from Ghana; Hon Alpha Timbo, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sierra Leone; Nigeria’s Minister for State Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN); Dr Andrew S. Nevin, Chief Economist, PWC West Africa; and William Gois, Regional Coordinator of Migrant Forum in Asia from the Philippines.

Listed also are Philomena Gnanapragasam, Director of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development; Folorunsho Solomon, Chairman, Home for The Needy Foundation Nigeria; and Professor Byron Price, Global Director, Diaspora Innovation Institute, City University, New York City, USA.