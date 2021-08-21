JIFORM salutes Pensioners FM for choosing Tiamiyu as GM

The Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) has applauded the management of the Pensioners Global Ventures Limited, the owners of the prestigious first Labour Radio in the globe, Pensioners 106.7 FM, Ibadan, Oyo State over the appointment of ace broadcaster and Southern Nigerian JIFORM Coordinator, Dr Babatunde Tiamiyu as its new General Manager.

Tiamiyu, until his appointment was the Manager in charge of programmes in the station.

In a statement, Ajibola Abayomi, the President of JIFORM comprising over 300 journalists covering migration across the continents, said the appointment was a testimony to the culture of excellence.

“We want to salute the Chief Executive Officer/ Director of Pensioners FM, Comrade Olusegun Babatunde Abatan and his team for the choice of Tiamiyu, who represents efficiency, dedication and humility.

“Tiamiyu is a serial local and international awards winner over the years. I have lost count of the numbers of laurels he has won in the last one year. For Pensioners FM to have chosen this first class journalist, sure, this is an indication that the management has eagle eye for merit.

“In these days when revenue challenge is affecting the efficiency of many vibrant media outfits, one is still dazed at the magic wand of Comrade Abatan led management that has singled out Pensioners FM.

“We are proud of Tiamiyu for sustaining the shining flag of the great University of Ibadan and Radio Nigeria where he was before joining the station. This appointment is a worthy elevation for our brother and JIFORM,” said Ajibola.