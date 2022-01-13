JIFORM President, Sierra Leone Minister bag Ph D in Benin

President, Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM), Ajibola Abayomi, and the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sierra Leone, Alpha Timbo are to be conferred with the Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration on January 29,2022 at the Ecole Superieure des sciences, de commerce et administration des enterprise du Benin (ESCAE University) Benin Republic.

A notification letter from the school signed by its Annex Director of Studies, Porto Novo, Dr Ajijola Issac reads thus: “The Governing Council of our University has ratified the conferment of Ph D (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration on you on 29 January 2022.

“Our decision follows a recommendation made by a group of people and our investigation. We are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that you have made a tremendous contribution to the progress of humanity, hence you deserve our highest honour.”

Ajibola, an international journalist with several laurels is an alumnus of the prestigious Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta where he studied Mass Communication: Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki, Lagos, and University of Lagos.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Samuel Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State, and various international certificates in journalism.

The widely travelled JIFORM President was one of the selected journalists by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) that drafted the ethical guide for migration coverage at a global migration workshop in Tunisia in 2019.

Timbo, a former Presidential candidate, is an International Labour expert certified by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) with several years of service as public administrator.

ESCAE University is a technology-oriented institution providing an educational experience of the highest quality was granted accreditation by the Minister of Higher Education and officially inaugurated in October 2012.

The institution founded in 2008 Mehoba D. Théodore, Doctor in Economics and Management Science is recognized by the Directorate of Evaluation and Accreditation of the Federal Ministry of Education Nigeria , West African Countries , countries as well as International Association of Universities .