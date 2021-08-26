JIFORM invites Sanwo-Olu, Onyeama to global summit in Canada

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) has invited the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to its third annual migration summit in Canada.

Participants from North America, Europe, Asia, South and North America, Africa and from several countries have confirmed participation at the hybrid event to be held in Toronto between December 3-11, 2021.

The president of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi, said in a statement that the invitation was informed by the duo’s interest and support for advocacy on migration matters.

JIFORM, comprising over 300 journalists covering migration issues across the continents, also announced the addition of an event company, Abedorc Productions Inc., Canada, the owners of the Dorc Tv and Dorc Radio to the list of partners for the summit in the country.

Other partners are Home for the Needy, Edo State; Diaspora Innovation Institute, Federal University of Technology Akure, the NEKOTECH Center of Excellence, Ghana and others.

The United Nations’ lead migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria and in other countries and international speakers, including former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration in Canada, Hon Gerry Weiner; Professor Patrick Lumumba, a foremost pan-Africanist from Kenya and member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee, H E Dr Kabuki Asie Ocansey from Ghana, are all expected to deliver presentations during the summit.