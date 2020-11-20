The Journalists International Forum For Migration has extended invitation to African economist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tony Elemelu, for the African media summit on migration, trade and investment slated for Ghana on January 21 and 22, 2021.

The event is being organised by JIFORM in partnership with the NEKOTECH Centre of Excellence, Ghana and others.

According to JIFORM that has over 250 journalists spread across the world focusing on migration reporting with headquarters in Nigeria, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa, will deliver a presentation on: “Evaluation and Repositioning of African Economy Post COVID-19,” as Special Guest of Honour during the conference.

Ajibola Abayomi, President of JIFORM, revealed that the theme of the JIFORM-NEKOTECH summit had been modified to: “Migration, Trade and Investment,” to accommodate vital migration business interests that Africa should tap into.

While explaining on the preparation so far, Abayomi said in a statement on Friday: “Migration is big business that goes beyond mere travelling as migrants to see the beautiful cities abroad. In as much as migrants are economic developers there is need to open their eyes to required skills and for Africans to also expand the scope of opportunities to limit irregular migration.

“We considered it imperative to work the NEKOTECH Center of Excellence because of the pedigree of the founder H.E Dr Naa-Asie Ocansey and her passion to rid Africa of modern day slavery being piloted through irregular migration by some ignorant minds. Kafala must be abolished; end must come to deadly work. Now is the time to negotiate decent work.

“To champion advocacy against irregular migration, human trafficking, child/women labour and other migration menaces, we need more hands to work with, therefore, teaming up with NEKOTECH is a dream come true.

“For us, we are reaching out to more people and the room is wide enough to accommodate every relevant willing hand that is ready to work with us.”

The Nekotech Center of Excellence is a multiple award-winning center located in Ada, Ghana.

The 8000-square-foot center was co-founded in 1998 by US Mega Entertainer, late Sir Isaac Hayes, aka Nene (Chief/King) Katey Ocansey of Development of Ada (1992-2008) and Rev. A.K. Ocansey, a world-renowned Princess from the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada, Ghana.

The center opened in July 2000, with the then UN Secretary General, late Kofi Annan, as special guest, amid several US celebrities and national ministers of state.

The center is renowned for its job-readiness and migrant pre-departure training programs as well as award-winning training and certification for maids and cleaners, moving them from low-skilled to semi-skilled workers, enabling them to perform with excellence on their work.

