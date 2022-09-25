JIFORM confers award on ex-Canadian Minister, others

The 3rd Journalists International Forum For Migration-JIFORM Global Migration Summit has announced former Canada Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Hon Gerry Weiner and others as dignitaries to be honoured with international leadership awards.

Joining the league of speakers at the event is Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, the CEO of The Point Newspapers, Nigeria, who is to speak on the challenges of journalists on migration reportage.

A statement from Germany signed by Teresa Jacob, the Communication Secretary of the summit which is expected to commence October 10 named the deserving awardees to include Prince Yinka Farinde, the CEO of Abedorc Productions Inc Canada, Professor Byron Price of Medgar Evers College, City University, Brooklyn, Dr Adrew S. Nevin and the Home for Needy, a Foundation in Benin City, Nigeria dedicated to care services for victims of forced migration and other less privilege in the society.

The statement also quoted the President of the JIFORM, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, from Nigeria saying “time has come for all of us to be involved to understand the dynamism of migration and show love to the migrants by encouraging them to understand that regular migration remains the only profitable human mobility.