Journalists International Forum For Migration, a Foundation championing regular migration and anti-human trafficking crusade, in a bid to strengthen its structure across the globe has announced appointments of Country Coordinators and other officers while a news website for the body is to be unveiled.

The association which held its maiden global migration summit in Abuja, Nigeria on December 26 and 27, 2019, has over 150 seasoned journalists apart from other volunteers spread across the continents.

Not only this, the foundation has also listed legal practitioners to take charge of its legal matters and other migrant related issues.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the President and Executive Director of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi, stated that the appointments were imperative in order position the organization for new phase of its advocacy taking a new turn.

While General Manager, Radio Nigeria Bronze FM, Benin City, Bimbo Oyetunde, remains Vice President, West Africa, Zambian journalist, Juliet Makwama, is the Secretary General, and Kunle Adeniyi of Kissfm Abuja, Assistant General Secretary.

Those appointed include Willie Mponda an Editor at The Sun Newspaper, Zimbabwe as JIFORM Coordinator Southern Africa; an American, Megan Janetsky, Coordinator America; Massinissa Benlakehal, an Algerian journalist based in Tunisia, Coordinator Northern Africa; and Adam Jobe from Chronicle Newspaper, Coordinator Gambia and Fred Smith Kuku, Coordinator, Ghana

Also, two top legal practitioners, Roselyn Obakpolor, the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branc,h and foremost activist, Wale Ogunade, are now JIFORM legal advisers.

Advisers named for the foundation include a US-based journalist/migrant counselor, Eric Chinje, and migration expert based in Germany, Veye Tatah.

National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, DCI Sunday James, is now JIFORM Programme Chief Coordinator; Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, O.S.A, Director Research and Content; while Rasak Bamidele and Adeola Ekine of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Lagos State Chapter were appointed as Regional Director Publications and Women Coordinator, Nigeria respectively.