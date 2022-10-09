JIFORM announces new dates for Summit Speakers, unveils awardees

The final rounds of presentations at the on-going 3rd Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration Summit in Toronto, Canada have been rescheduled for October.

The announcement was made in a statement e-signed by Teresa Jacob.

The exercise was slated for October 12 and 13 respectively, while the award session rounding off the conference takes place on October 15.

The summit the statement indicated is being hosted by the Abedorc Productions Inc, Toronto, led by Prince Yinka Farinde, a foremost event promoter and a musician based in Canada.

Jacob, the Secretary in Charge of Communication for the summit announced in a statement Sunday that the changes became inevitable as a result of a public holiday fixed for October 10 by the Canadian government.

Earlier speakers have been scheduled to speak on October 10, but given the recent development the JIFORM noted that the holiday would affect the delivery of some logistics required to meet the conference needs.

Jacob however said that the international guests had been informed to adjust to other activities lined up for the summit accordingly.

Dignitaries penciled for awards at the event are: former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Canada; Hon Gerry Weiner; Chief Christopher Isiguzo, the president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ);Mr Warren G. Salmot, the President of 1st Friday, Toronto; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Dr Andrew. S Nevin; Solomon. A. Folorunsho of Home for the Needy, Nigeria; Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo, the CEO of the Point Newspapers and others.

The JIFORM global migration summit would feature as speakers, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, the, President JIFORM; Professor Patrick Lumumba from Kenya; the Minister of Labour and Social Security Sierra Leone, Dr Alpha Osman Timbo; Chief Christopher Isiguso, the Director Asia Migration Forum, William Gois; Professor Byron Price ; member African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee from Ghana, Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey; the Director Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, Malaysia, Ms. Philomena Gnanapragasam and Lateefat Oyeyemi Kolapo.

Others are Chairman Nigeria House of Representatives, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Dr Andrew. S Nevin; the Director, Cross River State Migration Control Agency, Dr Michael Nku-Abuo and Solomon. A Folorunsho, the Chairman Home For the Needy. Organizations also listed for participation included International Organization for Migration (IOM), First Friday, Canada, and Ravyo Travels Limited.

JIFORM reachable on www.jiformalert.org is a media foundation comprising over 300 journalists covering migration matters across the continents with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria since its inauguration in 2019 has become a force on migration matters staging an annual global migration summit apart from other activities both within and outside Africa.

Recall that in February 25-26, 2021, the body organized the maiden African Migration Summit (AMS) in Accra, Ghana in partnership with the Nekotech Center for Labour Diplomacy and pioneered the West African Media Migration Summit in Togo on June 22-23, 2021.

For the record, over 3000 journalists apart from other stakeholders from Africa and other continents have benefitted from several workshops put in place by the media body to promote advocacy on safe, orderly, and regular migration over the years.

JIFORM in 2021 published a book on migration terminologies and concepts titled: Guide To Migration Reportage also subtitled in French as part of contributions to increase knowledge on migration matters.