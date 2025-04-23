Jideonwo celebrates iconic Nigerian TV personalities who shaped him

In commemoration of the #Withchude Live! Event, celebrated media entrepreneur and host of #WithChude Live! event, Chude Jideonwo, is paying heartfelt tribute to 50 Nigerian TV icons who inspired, mentored, and impacted his life.

This tribute by the celebrated media personality marks two major milestones: five years of WithChude and 25 years in the media.

“I always wanted to pay tribute to the TV icons of my childhood and teenage years, those that made me think of the world inside the TV box and imagine myself living that life,” Chude shared.

“Five years of WithChude, 25 years in the media—and I can finally do it,” he added.

Spotlighting 50 Nigerian TV talents who left a mark on his early life, Chude reflected: “They were absolutely my faves when I was growing up. Even though they might not have known it, there was a young teenager who put on the television every morning and felt a little more alive, a little more inspired because of each of them. Then there are the ones who inspired, mentored, supported, guided, and invested in me directly.

“Your labor was not in vain. I am here as a product of your talent, your sacrifice, and your brilliance. It’s been the honour of my life to be taught and led by all of you.”

Reflecting on some of these icons, Chude remembered Funmi Iyanda: “I remember watching Funmi on television and just thinking, how can someone be so amazing?”

Watching New Dawn in 1998 changed how he saw Nigerian TV.

“Funmi was exactly the kind of TV host TV deserves.”

She also gave him his first paying job.

“I still think Funmi is the greatest Nigerian TV host,” he said.

Also Read

“I always enjoyed going to work every morning because Funmi had created a magical place to work. Since Funmi left, we have not seen a TV show like New Dawn.”

Speaking on Levi Ajuonuma, he recalled: “People always referred to me as ‘that boy on Levi’s show.’”

Levi gave him his first taste of fame at 16.

“I miss him. Even TV misses him—even when he was alive.”

Chude called his death in the Dana crash “terrible” and “really shocking.”

Chude also paid tribute to his mentor, Sir John Momoh.

“There are people who contribute significantly to your life, and John Momoh, in my life, is one of them,” he said.

He recalled how Momoh supported three young people trying to find their way in media.

He said: “For 20 years, John Momoh has been like a rock behind myself and my co-founder at Red Media Africa, Adebola Williams. Collectively, we have had four shows on Channels TV over 25 years. Some of them are Rubbin’ Minds, which continues to run; Church Culture, which was the first show; and WithChude, which currently airs on Channels TV.”

Chude also celebrated icons like Jumobi Adegbesan (now Mofe-Damijo), whom he called one of the most loved TV hosts; Ireti Doyle, whom he’s known since he was 16; Adesuwa Onyenokwe, whom he described as TV’s “It Girl”; and Charly Boy, who “could hold his own… and was just a delight to watch.”

“I am here as a product of your talent, your sacrifice and your brilliance. As I celebrate 25 years in the media and 5 years of WithChude, it has been the great honour of my life to be led and taught by all of you,” he concluded in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Watch full excerpt :https://vimeo.com/1076778975

Tickets to the #WithChude Live are available at : https://www.felefun.com/events/with-chude-live

Post Views: 6