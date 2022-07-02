Jide Ajani returns as General Editor of Vanguard

Our former Sunday Editor, Mr Jide Ajani, who was on extended leave has returned. He has been appointed the General Editor.

Ajani, while on extended leave, served as Special Adviser, Media, to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Before the leave, he had served Vanguard, in different capacities, including, Political Editor, in January, 2000 – November, 2008; Deputy Sunday Editor, November 2008 – December 2010; Editor, Northern Operations, January, 2011 – June, 2011 and Editor, Sunday Vanguard, December, 2011- 2019.

Ajani is one of Nigeria’s most prolific political reporters and has been in journalism for 36years.

He will be deploying his intellect, experience and commitment in furtherance of the noble ideals Vanguard represents.

. A statement issued by Vanguard Newspaper on July 1, 2022.