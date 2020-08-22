RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria has confirmed the incident in which King Air Jet ran into a fence at the General Aviation Terminal Apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tunji Oketumbi, the General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, on Saturday said the incident occurred around 9:35am on Friday, involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-IHS, operated by JED Air Limited.

According to Oketunbi: “AIB can confirm that an incident involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, occurred around 9:35 am on 21st August, 2020 beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

“The aircraft collided with the apron wall while taxing to reposition for ground run.

“The Bureau has taken the decision not to investigate the incident as there was no intention of flight. This is in line with the provisions of section 29 Civil Aviation Act 2006, Section 3 of Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accident Regulation 2019 and the guidance document of ICAO Annex 13.

“We recognise the safety issues involved but have taken steps to work with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority who will take lead in the investigation to prevent future occurrences.”