Jesus + Nothing Worship leaves lasting impact, amplifying  message of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection

The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church successfully hosted its inaugural “Jesus + Nothing Worship” on Easter Friday, leaving attendees deeply moved and spiritually uplifted.

The powerful evening of gospel music served as a profound reminder of the sacrifice and glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It emphasised the core message that through a sober Friday came a Good Friday for all.

The LOGIC Church headquarters in Lekki, Lagos was filled with an atmosphere of heartfelt worship as a phenomenal lineup of Nigeria’s leading gospel artists and emerging talents took to the stage.

Award-winning ministers such as Timi Dakolo and Greatman Takit, alongside Neon Adejo, SMJ, Noble G, Steve Hills, Lily Perez, Joxie, Anderson Qozan, Pastor Victor Paul, EmekaSongz, Flo, Dorcas Moore, Magpsalms, Mera Owili, Gerald Bishung, spoken word poetry from Phebe Lion, comedy from Larry J and the wonderful Evolution Children’s Choir, delivered soul-stirring performances that resonated with the central theme of redemption through Jesus Christ.

Apostle Flourish Peters, Lead Pastor and Apostolic Head of The LOGIC Churches Global, declared the “Jesus + Nothing Worship” an impactful success.

Peters announced that it would become an annual programme.

He emphasised that this worship session is intentionally focused on Jesus Christ, the message of salvation, and providing a vital platform to unveil the gospel talents within The LOGIC Church.

“‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ has been a truly unifying experience, allowing us to collectively focus on the profound significance of Jesus’ death and the abundant life we have in His resurrection,” stated Apostle Flourish Peters. “It is our vision to create a consistent platform where the power of music can amplify the core message of the Gospel and provide an opportunity for the incredible music ministers within our church to impact lives.”

Building on the momentum of the successful 2024 “Jesus + Nothing Conference,”the ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ further solidified The LOGIC Church’s mission to cultivate a family centered on grace and faith, where the transformative Love of God in Christ is tangibly felt.

The impactful “Jesus + Nothing Worship” event powerfully reiterates that the resurrection stands as the very essence of the Christian faith. As Apostle Flourish Peters eloquently stated, “Without an empty grave, there is no Christian faith. Our faith is fundamentally premised on this singular, undeniable truth – the empty grave. This is what distinguishes our faith; while over 4000 religions exist, only one points to a vacated tomb. Ours is the unique faith where the very person we worship lives within us. We are truly elated that through the resounding success of ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship,’ we were able to bring christocentric worship to the masses.”

