Jersey Island gives conditions for return of $300m Abacha loot

The government of Jersey Island on Tuesday insisted that about $300 million Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is brought into the picture.

The Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert J. MacRae QC, stated this on Tuesday during the ongoing 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Vienna, Austria.

A statement on Tuesday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known.

MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The statement said: “The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the USD300 million being part of the Abacha involving Jersy, Nigeria and the United States, ‘must be government to government cooperation’.

“The EFCC was accompanied to the meeting by four members of the Nigeria delegation.”