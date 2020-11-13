As Ghana and Africa mourn the passing of late President Jerry Rawlings, at 4pm on Thursday, former Nigerian President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, spoke to President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to convey his condolences.

Saraki revealed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “I just got off the phone with HE President Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) of Ghana.

“On the call, I conveyed my deepest condolences over the passing of the former President of Ghana, HE Jerry Rawlings.”