The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has secured a massive victory in Akure South Local Government Area.

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Jegede, who is from the LGA, polled 47,627 votes.

His closest challenger in the LGA was the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, who scored 17,277 votes.

The candidate of Zenith Labor Party, Agboola Ajayi, was a far distant third with 3,623 votes.