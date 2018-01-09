Jega, Okebukola, others appointed to review Nigeria’s varsity system

The Federal Government has appointed former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Peter Okebukola; and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, among those to review the country’s university system.

The Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday after he appeared before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to defend the 2018 budget proposed by the commission.

Rasheed said: “The NUC has constituted a high-powered committee of very credible senior academics.

“Most of the members of this small committee are former vice chancellors, former executive secretaries of the NUC and some had held positions like pro-chancellor, chairman of INEC and minister of education.

“We have given them a six-term reference to help us with the re-positioning of Nigeria’s university system.”